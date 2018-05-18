Virat Kohli loves his beard and is in no hurry to shave it off

I think it suits me. So I don't want to get rid of it," Virat Kohli said about his beard



Indian cricket team captain and Bangalore’s heartthrob Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and a style icon. The 29-year-old Delhi lad takes extra care of his health and physique to stay in top form and is very fond of his facial hair. "I don't think so, I really like it," was Virat Kohli's reply on Thursday when a fan asked him if he would shave off his now-famous beard any time soon. I think it suits me. So I don't want to get rid of it," he added.

"Looking after it is not that difficult because the beard oils have come in and it's very easy. A little bit of beard oil and it's in place, Kohli said about his cherished whiskers. "But when it gets too big and thick then obviously I have to trim it. That's the only thing. But no, I would not get rid of it."

Indian team players in recent times have tried to grow their facial hair and it seems like Virat Kohli is leading on that front as well.

Virat Kohli likes to keep himself fit on and off the field and when it comes to making a style statement; Kohli likes to play it cool.

Earlier too, Kohli had refused to shave off his beard in response to Jadeja's #breakingthebeard challenge on Instagram.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Kohli had said, "Sorry boys, but I am not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on makeovers though. Kudos."

To this, his actress wife Anushka Sharma had replied: "You cannot!"

Kohli also said it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it. "Looking after it is not that difficult because the beard oils have come in and it's very easy. A little bit of beard oil and it's in place," he said.

"When it gets too big and thick then obviously I have to trim it. That is the only thing. But no, I would not get rid of it," he reiterated.

With inputs from PTI

