Virat Kohli marries his ability with hunger and drive, says Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes that Virat Kohli is one of the best in the business because of the maturity that has come with playing for the country for so long as well as making some quality decisions.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson highlights the difference in Virat Kohli in comparison to 2008, "You can say that it was only a matter of time before he was making some strong inroads to the full international scene. At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions. Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you’re marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out. Yeah, we are fortunate to play against each other, it’s been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey."

Kohli on May 22 sent out an Instagram post with Williamson which read: "Love our chats. Good man @kane_s_w." It once again showed the affection Kohli has for his New Zealand counterpart and Williamson spoke about the journey the two have shared.

Love our chats . Good man @kane_s_w A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onMay 21, 2020 at 9:40pm PDT

Last year in July, Kane Williamson took to Instagram as well to share an interesting post along with Kohli and his Kiwi teammates. and wrote, "A great contest, always a fine line in this game! Looking forward to the next one #cwc19 #backtheblackcaps #indvnz"

When asked about when according to Kane Williamson did their friendship blossom, he replied,"It’s been interesting, we’ve had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years, we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds and despite perhaps playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and maybe our on-field characters I suppose."

