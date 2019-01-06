Virat Kohli needs to go on a holiday, says K.L. Rahul to Karan Johar

cricket

K.L. Rahul expressed his views in an episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" season 6.

KL Rahul (Pic/KL Rahul Instagram)

Indian cricketer K.L. Rahul thinks star cricketer Virat Kohli needs to calm down, and go on a holiday mode. Rahul expressed his views in an episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" season 6.

When Karan asked him who he thought should go for therapy, Rahul said: "I think Virat. He needs to calm down. I keep telling him, he's just, he has never had a holiday mode. He's always like ‘work, work, work'."

Rahul appeared on the show with Hardik Pandya. The episode will air on Star World on Sunday.

When Karan asked whom would you take fitness advice from? Pandya said "Virat".

Award for the best prankster? Then also he chose "Virat". And the award for the most romantic? Rahul said: "Again, Virat".

The cricketers have a soft spot for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Karan asked them about the better captain, Pandya said: "MS Dhoni because I made my debut and it was fantastic".

Rahul added: "In terms of achievement, yes MS Dhoni".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever