Virat Kohli on his batting position: My game doesn't change from No. 3 to No. 4

Ahead of first ODI against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli says he is open to batting one position lower if the situation arises

India skipper Virat Kohli in a cheerful mood during a practice session at Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and Virat Kohli is open to a minor rejig going into the 2019 World Cup. Kohli said he, "is ready to bat at No. 4" if the situation arises.

Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No. 4 in the World Cup and the skipper yesterday said that it's not a big deal as his "game template" doesn't change if he comes one place down the order. "If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I'm more than happy to do it. I've batted a lot of times at No. 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I've done that a lot of times," Kohli said on the eve of the first ODI against Australia here.

The skipper made it clear that his style of batting won't change much from No. 3 to 4. "My game doesn't change from No. 3 to No. 4 because the template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."

