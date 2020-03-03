Virat Kohli on IND Vs NZ: We were completely outplayed in this series

It didn't even take half an hour for the Indian lower order batsmen to surrender after beginning Day Three at 90 for 6; bundled out by New Zealand for 124. And once the Kiwis got a 100-plus opening stand by the two Toms (Latham and Blundell), it was all over for India here at the Hagley Oval.

This was India's worst-ever recent series from a collective batting point of view, where not a single batsman got a hundred and none featured in top two of the series' highest run-getters. "We were completely outplayed in this series. We obviously didn't play the kind of cricket we do as a team; it was a combination of both. The thing to take away from here is to not shy away from things that have gone wrong. Instead, address them straight up and not be in denial. Accept there were mistakes, and correct them going forward," said Kohli after the seven-wicket loss.

The hosts' domination through their fast bowlers will be etched in memory. "A brilliant effort," exclaimed captain Kane Williamson, who had the luxury of great opening bowlers in Tim Southee and Trent Boult. "We all know how strong India are all around the world and there has been a lot of talk about their pace bowling attack. They certainly showed their quality in this series. It was a very, very competitive [series] but it was nice from our team's perspective to make that adjustment, to step up from that tough series in Australia and put out a couple of strong performances."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates