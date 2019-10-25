Virat Kohli on meeting Sourav Ganguly: Need healthy, professional discussion

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday said he is looking forward to a "high-level, professional" discussion with newly-elected BCCI President and former skipper Sourav Ganguly when the two meet to thrash out the way forward for the national cricket team. After taking charge as BCCI President here Wednesday, Ganguly had called Kohli the most important man in Indian cricket and said he was there to make life easier for the skipper, not difficult.



"I am going to meet him now. I am looking forward to a good discussion. He is someone who has played a lot of cricket before, who knows the situation we are in, what the team needs, the requirements of Indian cricket," Kohli said yesterday. "So you need a good, professional, high-level discussion. It will be a healthy discussion because I am playing currently and he has played before, there will be a understanding of these things. I have had good discussions in the past with him and I expect the same this time," he added.

One thing Ganguly wants from Kohli is to lead India to trophies in ICC tournaments, something that the country has not done since the Champions Trophy. On Wednesday, Ganguly said he has a fair understanding of Kohli and the team’s requirements and he was committed to fulfilling those during his tenure.

