Virat Kohli one win away from equalling MS Dhoni's record

cricket

Virat Kohli celebrates with the Indian team after a win

Virat Kohli is set to reach one of his biggest milestones as captain of the Indian cricket team. The cricketer is set to equal World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni's record for most Test wins as Indian captain.

MS Dhoni had a stellar record as captain of the Indian Test team, apart from taking India to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time, MS Dhoni led India to victory in 27 of the 60 matches he captained. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has 26 wins in just 46 matches as the Test captain.

Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014. He has since led India to victories over Australia, England and New Zealand at home and 2-1 and 4-1 losses in South Africa and England respectively. In 2018, Kohli led India to their first ever series win in Australia.

India kickstart their campaign in the inaugural ICC Test Championship with the first Test versus West Indies in the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on August 22, 2019.

With inputs from PTI

