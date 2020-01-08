Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma as highest run scorer in T20Is

Indian captain Virat Kohli went on to add another feather to his hat during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Virat Kohli went on to become the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Kohli went past his teammate and India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma to score most run in the shortest format of the game. Rohit Sharma has 2633 runs in T20I cricket, while Virat Kohli, who needed just 1 run to go past Sharma, scored an unbeaten 30, thus bringing his total to 2663 runs in T20Is. Virat Kohli also crossed the 1000-run mark as captain in T20Is. KL Rahul. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with the bat after India's bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 142. Pacer Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers bagging 3 wickets, while Navdeep Sainai and Kuldeep Yadav took two each.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match at Pune on January 10.

The top 5 batsmen with most T20I runs

Virat Kohli: 2663 runs. Matches - 77. Average - 53.26

Rohit Sharma: 2633 runs. Matches - 104. Average - 32.10

Martin Guptill: 2436 runs. Matches - 83. Average - 33.36

Shoaib Malik: 2263 runs. Matches - 111. Average - 30.58

Brendon McCullum: 2140 runs. Matches - 71. Average - 35.66

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates