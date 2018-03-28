Virat Kohli playing county cricket is nonsense, he should suffer: Ex-cricketer Bob Willis

Kohli is expected to play for Surrey in the Division One of English county in his bid to prepare for the five-Test August-September series in England, which has been his focus for sometime now



Letting Virat Kohli play county cricket is "nonsense", feels former England captain Bob Willis, who wants the prolific Indian captain to "suffer" from the wretched form he endured in 2014, when his team comes here for a Test series later this year.

Kohli is expected to play for Surrey in the Division One of English county in his bid to prepare for the five-Test August-September series in England, which has been his focus for sometime now. "I can't stand overseas players in county cricket," Willis told 'Sky Sports'. "He should be made to suffer and average 30 in England as he has done before. We don't want England starting to lose Test matches at home because we're accommodating all of these visiting players," Willis commented.

Virat Kohli recently concluded a series against South Africa where he led the team to an ODI and T20I series win. Kohli will now be looking to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore at the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara (Yorkshire) and Ishant Sharma (Sussex) are also set to play for different sides. Willis, however, is upset that England will be losing home advantage ahead of the series and termed it as a detrimental move for the counties.

"It doesn't benefit the players stranded in the second XI year on year and the youngsters. The only way to improve our Test team is to have as many England-qualified players playing in the County. Instead, they're going to pay Kohli, so he can hone his skills in English conditions," he said.

