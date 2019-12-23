Virat Kohli pulls Yuzvendra Chahal's leg: Kieron Pollard's calf is bigger than your thigh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cuttack: India captain Virat Kohli tapped on his humourous side and poked some fun at his Indian teammate and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after the wrist-spinner shared a photo with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share a photo with Kieron Pollard's bat in his hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

View this post on Instagram 10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !! A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onDec 18, 2019 at 10:46pm PST

Yuzvendra Chahal went on to caption the photo saying, "10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!" (bat of 10 kilos in hands which weighs 2.5 kilos).

Virat Kohli could not help himself and posted a comment on the photo: "Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (His calf is bigger than your thigh).

Virat Kohli's team went on to defeat Pollard's West Indies in the third and final ODI by 4 wickets after chasing down a total of 315 and clinch the ODI series 2-1. Kohli scored 85 runs to help steer his team to victory.

