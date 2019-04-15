IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's RCB and Rohit Sharma's MI take centre-stage at Wankhede

ipl-news

India's best batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play each other as MI hosts RCB tonight at Wankhede in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah along with RCB captain Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians walk into the match after losing against Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of a fantastic innings by Jos Buttler, and will be aiming to shrug off that defeat with a win over Virat’s RCB. While, Royal Challengers Bangalore had a much-needed victory against Kings XI Punjab and will want to continue the winning momentum and win another match, when these 2 sides meet at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped RCB register their maiden win of the season. RCB will bank on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers again and both the players would be keen to continue the way they played with against Punjab. Similarly Mumbai Indians will rely on the hard hitters Kieron Pollard along with the in-form Hardik Pandya and their pace attack to sail their boat through. Every match is a do or die game for RCB as they are ranked last on the points table and will have to win all their matches if they plan to progress into the Play-Offs.

Battle to watch out for :

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah –

Two of the world’s best face each other in tonight’s epic encounter and it will be interesting to watch how Jasprit Bumrah plans to neutralize the danger of his national team captain Virat Kohli.

Kieron Pollard vs Yuzvendra Chahal –

RCB's biggest asset has been Yuzvendra Chahal, the spinner has been amongst the highest wicket-takers with 11 victims to his name. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard has been in some form hitting balls out of the park on a regular basis. Chahal would be the key player for RCB’s plans to stop the mighty Pollard who has made the Wankhede Stadium his home.

Expect both the teams to make some changes as veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn joined the RCB camp and Mumbai Indians pacer Alzarri Joseph, sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the last game, so he might be rested as a precautionary measure.

