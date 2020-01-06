Virat Kohli receives unique gift from fan in Guwahati

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Virat Kohli received a special gift from a fan ahead of the first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. A fan named Rahul met Kohli at the team hotel and presented him a portrait, which he prepared by using old and discarded mobile phone and wires. The fan said that it took him three days and as many nights to make the portrait.

Kohli didn't disappoint his fan and signed the portrait, a video of which was posted by the BCCI on its social media platform. "Portrait of @virat.kohli using old phones. How is this for fan love!" the BCCI tweeted.

