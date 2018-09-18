Virat Kohli recommended for Khel Ratna, Neeraj Chopra for Arjuna

other-sports

The recommendations by a selection committee are subject to approval by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu were yesterday jointly recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, while star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among 20 sportspersons picked for the Arjuna Awards.

Besides Chopra, other prominent names recommended for the Arjuna were junior world champion sprinter Hima Das and Asian Games gold-medallist middle distance runner Jinson Johnson, cricketer Smriti Mandhana, hockey players Manpreet Singh and Savita Punia, multiple Commonwealth Games gold-medallist table tennis star Manika Batra and Asiad doubles gold-medallist tennis player Rohan Bopanna.

The recommendations by a selection committee are subject to approval by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Once ratified by him, President Ram Nath Kovind will present the awards on September 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

