Virat Kohli romances Anushka Sharma besides a river in New Zealand

cricket

Virat Kohli shared a mushy picture with wife Anushka Sharma, where the couple is seen spending private time with each other besides a river in New Zealand

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is the king of the cricketing world at the moment and he is proving to be the king of romance as well. The Indian captain is seen spending his time off the pitch in the arms of his lovely wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram with wife Anushka Sharma, where the couple is seen spending private time with each other besides a river in New Zealand.

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸Â A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onFeb 1, 2019 at 3:40am PST

Virat Kohli is on a high at the moment after winning the 'ODI Cricketer of the Year', 'Test Cricketer of the Year' and 'Cricketer of the Year' awards for 2018 at the ICC yearly awards function.

Virat Kohli has also had an amazing last couple of years, leading India to wins in 16 out of the 20 series they have played.

Virat Kohli also completed 2018 by creating history for India, when they won the 4-match Test series in Australia 2-1. This was the first Test series victory for India ever in Australia.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates