Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead sports fraternity wishes on Narendra Modi's birthday

As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older today, many stars from the sports fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes to Modi. Narendra Modi turned 69 today.

India skipper Virat Kohli extended his best wishes to Narendra Modi on Twitter. The 30-year-old cricketer wished the PM Modi "good health and success in his pursuit of taking India to greater heights".

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. ð®ð³ðð¼ @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. @PMOIndia," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Former cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life"

Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all.

May you always be blessed with good health in life. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2019

"Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir," star op[ening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir. ð — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2019

"Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life," read sprinter Hima Das post.

Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/xpfmwcnhwH — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2019

"Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," all-rounder Kedar Jadhav tweeted.

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) September 17, 2019

"Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi," Indian boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless youð @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NSn0HKw99B — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2019

"Happy birthday sir @narendramodi May you continue to inspire us all..wish you long and healthy life.. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM," cricketer Harbhajan Sigh posted.

Happy birthday sir @narendramodi May you continue to inspire us allðð..wish you long and healthy life.. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2019

Reports suggest that Narendra Modi will spend his day at his residence in Gujarat. After he arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, he was received by a warm welcome.

Leaders of the BJP and many other ministers went on to social media to wish the 69-year-old Prime Minister of India. The hashtag of Modi was among the top trends on Twitter as well.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates