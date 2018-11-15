Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and others get cute on Children's Day

Nov 15, 2018, 13:38 IST | A Correspondent

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru

Virat Kohli

Sporting personalities in India sent Children's Day wishes to their followers on social media yesterday. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Here are a few messages athletes posted on their social media accounts:

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli: "Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day."

 
 
 
Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

India's badminton star Saina Nehwal: "Happy children's day.... Then in 2006 and now 2018."

 
 
 
Happy children’s day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ.... Then in 2006 and now 2018 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh: "The joy of growing up is something we only come to realise once it's over..here's to making it great and carefree yet meaningful for the children of today.. Happy #ChildrensDay! @hinayaheerplaha."

Cheteshwar Pujara: "What children teach us everyday is to be pure and real, and remind us that love is always the answer! #ChildrensDay."

 
 
 
What children teach us everyday is to be pure and real, and remind us that love is always the answer! #ChildrensDay

R Ashwin: "Happy children's day to all.."

 
 
 
Happy children's day to all..

Shikhar Dhawan: "Never let go of your inner child! Happy Children's Day #happychildrensday #diltohbacchahaiji."

 
 
 
Never let go of your inner child! Happy Children's Day ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #happychildrensday #diltohbacchahaiji

