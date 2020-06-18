Search

Virat Kohli leads Indian sports stars' Twitter tribute to soldiers killed in Galwan

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 09:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

The clash at the Galwan valley is the biggest India-China military confrontation in over five decades and has escalated the volatile border standoff in the region

Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Irfan Pathan. Pictures Courtesy/ official Instagram accounts
Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Irfan Pathan. Pictures Courtesy/ official Instagram accounts

India's leading sportspersons, led by cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Many cricket stars including Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan as well as other sports stars like Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yogeshwar Dutt took to social networking site Twitter to honour the heroes on the border.

The clash at the Galwan valley is the biggest India-China military confrontation in over five decades and has escalated the volatile border standoff in the region. Here are some messages:

Virat Kohli: "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

Kohli also took to Instagram to share a photo reposted by wife Anushka Sharma. Take a look.

Rohit Sharma: "Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength."

Bhaichung Bhutia: "China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression."

Sunil Chhetri: "Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't. I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses."

Yogeshwar Dutt: "#IStandWithIndianArmy"

Saina Nehwal: I salute the Indian army...I salute the
Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley...My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers...#JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY."

Shikhar Dhawan: " A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! #GalwanValley."

Jemimah Rodrigues: "I salute our brave soldiers for the incredible sacrifice that they have made for our country and it's people at #GalwanValley. And to also every soldier of the Indian Army. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. May God give them the strength."

PV Sindhu: "My prayers for the families of the brave hearts who sacrificed themselves for the country at #GalwanValley. We salute the valor and courage of our brave soldiers.
JAI HIND."

Virender Sehwag: "Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the supreme sacrifice in action at the Galwan Valley. At a time when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein."

Yuvraj Singh: "I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength."

Irfan Pathan: "We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK