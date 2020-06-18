Virat Kohli leads Indian sports stars' Twitter tribute to soldiers killed in Galwan

India's leading sportspersons, led by cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Many cricket stars including Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan as well as other sports stars like Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yogeshwar Dutt took to social networking site Twitter to honour the heroes on the border.

The clash at the Galwan valley is the biggest India-China military confrontation in over five decades and has escalated the volatile border standoff in the region. Here are some messages:

Virat Kohli: "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020

Kohli also took to Instagram to share a photo reposted by wife Anushka Sharma. Take a look.

Rohit Sharma: "Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength."

Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020

Bhaichung Bhutia: "China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression."

China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression pic.twitter.com/PToDa61mLv — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) June 17, 2020

Sunil Chhetri: "Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't. I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses."

Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't.

I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 17, 2020

Yogeshwar Dutt: "#IStandWithIndianArmy"

Saina Nehwal: I salute the Indian army...I salute the

Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley...My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers...#JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY."

I salute the Indian army ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª..I salute the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley ..My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY pic.twitter.com/L31a3YGlcS — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 16, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan: " A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! #GalwanValley."

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

Jemimah Rodrigues: "I salute our brave soldiers for the incredible sacrifice that they have made for our country and it's people at #GalwanValley. And to also every soldier of the Indian Army. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. May God give them the strength."

I salute our brave soldiers for the incredible sacrifice that they have made for our country and it's people at #GalwanValley. And to also every soldier of the Indian Army. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. May God give them the strength ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) June 17, 2020

PV Sindhu: "My prayers for the families of the brave hearts who sacrificed themselves for the country at #GalwanValley. We salute the valor and courage of our brave soldiers.

JAI HIND."

My prayers for the families of the brave hearts who sacrificed themselves for the country at #GalwanValley. We salute the valor and courage of our brave soldiers.

JAI HIND — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 17, 2020

Virender Sehwag: "Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the supreme sacrifice in action at the Galwan Valley. At a time when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein."

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020

Yuvraj Singh: "I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength."

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley



All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued.



My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan: "We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind."

At the border we lose our soldiers. I really wish & pray there should be a way when a mother doesn’t have to go through the pain of losing her son,a father doesn’t lose his lineage. A brother doesn’t lose his friend & a sister doesn’t lose a hand on which she ties Rakhi.. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 17, 2020

