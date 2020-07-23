Virat Kohli shares 1000th Instagram post and Anushka Sharma loves it!

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support as he shared his 1000th post on Instagram on Thursday.

""2008 2020. With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me. Here's to the #1000thPost," Kohli said on Instagram along with an image.

In the photoshopped image, a young Kohli is seen fist-bumping with the current version of the Indian skipper. Many fans and well-wishers also commented on his post, but the most notable one was Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma posting two hearts in the comments section as well.

Kohli is one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with 69.4 million followers. He remains the only cricketer in the top-10 list of the highest-earning athletes on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively. He has 70 international hundreds to his name (27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs). The right-handed batter is currently at the No.1 spot in ODIs, No.2 in Tests and No. 10 in T20Is in ICC Rankings.

Kohli captained India to victory in a Test series in Australia last year and in his captaincy, India have developed one of the most potent fast bowling units in the world.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever