Virat Kohli shares heartwarming praise for pacer Shardul Thakur in Marathi
Virat Kohli lauded Shardul with a tweet on Twitter
India cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming message in Marathi to praise pacer Shardul Thakur after his effort with the bat helped India win the third ODI against the West Indies and seal series 2-1 in Cuttack on Sunday.
Thakur scored an unbeaten six-ball 17 and stitched a crucial 30-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (39*) as India overhauled the WI score of 315 with four wickets to spare.
Tula maanla re Thakur ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @imShard pic.twitter.com/fw9z3dZ8Zi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2019
Kohli tweeted a picture with Thakur and captioned it, "Tula maanla re Thakur (hats off to you Thakur).
