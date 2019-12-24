Search

Virat Kohli shares heartwarming praise for pacer Shardul Thakur in Marathi

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 08:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Virat Kohli lauded Shardul with a tweet on Twitter

Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
India cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming message in Marathi to praise pacer Shardul Thakur after his effort with the bat helped India win the third ODI against the West Indies and seal series 2-1 in Cuttack on Sunday.

Thakur scored an unbeaten six-ball 17 and stitched a crucial 30-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (39*) as India overhauled the WI score of 315 with four wickets to spare.

Kohli tweeted a picture with Thakur and captioned it, "Tula maanla re Thakur (hats off to you Thakur).

