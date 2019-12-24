Virat Kohli shares heartwarming praise for pacer Shardul Thakur in Marathi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a heartwarming message in Marathi to praise pacer Shardul Thakur after his effort with the bat helped India win the third ODI against the West Indies and seal series 2-1 in Cuttack on Sunday.

Thakur scored an unbeaten six-ball 17 and stitched a crucial 30-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (39*) as India overhauled the WI score of 315 with four wickets to spare.

Kohli tweeted a picture with Thakur and captioned it, "Tula maanla re Thakur (hats off to you Thakur).

