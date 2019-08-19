Virat Kohli shares throwback picture on completing 11 years in international cricket

cricket

So far Virat Kohli has played a total of 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for India

Virat Kohli during his one-day international debut. Pic Courtesy/ Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket's star and team captain, completed 11 years in his international cricket career on August 18. Kohli made his ODI debut in a match against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008.

Virat Kohli, who is very active on social media, took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself during the match. Kohli also expressed his gratitude for all the success he has achieved in the game since then.

Virat Kohli said that he could not have dreamt that God has blessed him so much. He also urged his fans and well-wishers to follow their own dreams.

In his ODI debut vs SL, Kohli went on to score just 12 runs. Virat Kohli scored his first-ever ODI century in 2009. Now, Virat Kohli ranks second in the list of most ODI centuries scored in history, only behind Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has 43 centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli, who will turn 31 in November this year, has been on a record-breaking spree at the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to score 20,000 international career runs in a single decade and he's not done yet.

Not only that, Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer for the country in ODIs as well as the highest run-scorer in ODIs against West Indies. Virat Kohli went on to make his Twenty20 International debut in 2010, whereas he played his first Test match in 2011.

So far, Virat Kohli has played a total of 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for India. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs respectively.

