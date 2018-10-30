Virat Kohli shines bright in world's largest clay diya mosaic

cricket

Artist Abbasaheb Shewale made the world's largest clay diya mosaic of India cricket captain Virat Kohli, who recently became the first Indian to slam three successive ODI hundreds, at the Seawood Grand Central Mall in Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Virat Kohli. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Virat Kohli has stamped his billing as the best batsman in the world currently, by hitting three back-to-back centuries in the first three ODIs against West Indies in the ongoing 5-match ODI series. Virat Kohli is the first Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

Virat Kohli has now hit 38 ODI centuries and is only 11 centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar's monumental record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket.

