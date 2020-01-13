Virat Kohli takes a cheeky dig at Ishant Sharma on Instagram. See Post

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma's latest Instagram post with a motivational caption -- "you only live once" -- was nothing out of the ordinary. However, what seems to have caught fire as much as the post itself is Indian captain Virat Kohli's commment on it. "@ishant.sharma29 hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (We didn't know that)," joked Kohli in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram you only live once ð¤ A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) onJan 11, 2020 at 6:03am PST

Kohli and Ishant are next expected to turn out together for the Indian team when they face New Zealand in a two-Test series away from home in February. The first Test will be played at Wellington from February 21 to 25. It will be followed by the second Test in Christchurch from February 29 to March 4.

While Kohli will be leading the Indian team against Australia in the home ODI series and the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour before that, Ishant is expected to accrue more game time in the Ranji Trophy.

