Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma for lunch to his restaurant in Delhi

cricket

Virat Kohli posted pictures on Instagram, which showed him making best use of his break from cricket by spending quality time with Anushka Sharma on a lunch outing in Delhi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India's master blaster Virat Kohli, who is taking a short break from cricket at the moment, was seen enjoying a cozy lunch with wife Anushka Sharma and his friends at his restaurant Nueva in Delhi. Virat Kohli is a co-partner of the restaurant, which is situated in a posh suburb of New Delhi, he is often seen enjoying the delicacies at the restaurant with his family and friends.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are both on a high in their respective careers currently. Virat Kohli notched up a couple of centuries and three fifties in the Test series versus England, to seal his claim as the best batsman in the world. While Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her next Bollywood outing 'Sui Dhaaga' with co-star Varun Dhawan these days.

Virat Kohli will be joining the Indian team again for India's home series against West Indies. He will be looking to get back to winning ways in Test cricket by downing a below-par West Indies team in the series in October.

Virat Kohli got married to Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017, in a lavish wedding in Italy. The couple have been inseperable ever since.