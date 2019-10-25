Virat Kohli's birthday surprise - The next superhero on television!

India captain Virat Kohli is currently on a high after the Indian cricket team led by him whitewashed South Africa in the recently concluded three-match Test series. India clean swept the series with a 3-0 victory.

Virat Kohli, who is rested for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, will be geared up to celebrate his birthday on November 5. Kohli took to Instagram to give his fans a surprise for his upcoming birthday. Kohli posted a video of an animated series which will be starring Kohli himself and will release on his 31st birthday. The animated series is titled 'Super V'.

Meanwhile, in Virat Kohli's absence, opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team against Bangladesh. The selectors have also decided to drop former captain MS Dhoni for Rishabh Pant as wicket-keeper.

