Virat Kohli to be bestowed with Polly Umrigar Award

Following his phenomenal showing in the past two seasons, India skipper Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bangalore on Tuesday, the board announced yesterday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards recognises and honours the top domestic and international cricketers across all age groups. While Kohli gets top honours in the men's category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (women) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

To honour one of its finest administrators, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in memory of former board President Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket.

