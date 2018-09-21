Virat Kohli to make his film debut?

cricket

Will Virat Kohli's debut turn out to be the biggest debut of the century?

Virat Kohli in the poster of Trailer The Movie

What is Virat Kohli gearing up to? Any idea? Well, the major buzz around the film project that Virat Kohli is touted to make his debut with is doing the rounds on social media. The industry is abuzz with rumours of the cricketing world's wonder boy Virat Kohli's big project - off the pitch.

Here's the poster that's sure to have gossip mills churning overtime about his next interesting and imminent project. Backed by Wrogn Productions, the poster shows the cricketing superstar in an action setting which sets the tone for the big unveil of the trailer on 28th September.

The cricketer himself took to social media and shared the poster of this brand new project. His post reads : Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! Trailer The Movie!

A highly-placed source says, "Despite being a short film that Virat's headlining, this will undoubtedly be the biggest debut of the century!” Sources well may be right - could we be seeing the superstar in a silver screen avatar? Virat’s team and inner circle remain tight-lipped about the project have been unavailable for any further comment. Looks like we will have to wait till Sept 28 to know the real deal.

On the sports front, Virat Kohli will receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award on September 25, the Sports Ministry had announced on Thursday. The list was already out but the ministry made it official on Thursday. Virat Kohli, the world's No.1 Test batsman as per the ICC rankings, has been in stupendous form in the past three years though he missed out of the top award despite nominations in 2016 and 2017.

