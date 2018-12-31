Virat Kohli to spend New Year's with Anushka Sharma in Australia

cricket

Virat Kohli captioned the picture with Anushka Sharma as, "Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only. @anushkasharma"

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared a picture with Anushka Sharma after winning the third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli is on a high after becoming the first Indian captain in years to win two Tests in a series in Australia.

Apart from having a good year as captain, Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal 2018 with the bat, scoring thousand plus runs in Tests and ODIs each.