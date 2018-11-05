Virat Kohli turns 30! The marvelous achievements and records of the birthday boy

cricket

The best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, turns 30 on November 5, 2018. On this occasion, let us take a look at the right-handed batsman's marvelous records that he achieved in his 20's

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stamped his claim as the best batsman in the world of cricket in the current generation. He is leaps and miles ahead of any other batsmen playing currently and Virat Kohli is being continously compared to the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli's fans think that the Delhi-boy will smash every batting record in the book by the time he retires, and their claim has some merit as Virat Kohli has broken or achieved quite a few long-standing records already, before his 30th birthday.

Let's take a look at 30 of his most astonishing accomplishments, he achieved before he turned 30 years old:

Fastest century by an Indian cricketer in ODIs (52 balls).

Fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and third fastest in the world to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 6,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest player in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest player in the world to reach 9,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest player in the world to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 10 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 15 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 20 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 25 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest in the world to reach 30 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest in the world to reach 35 centuries in ODIs.

Fastest in the world to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is.

Fastest in the world to reach 15,000 international runs.

Joint fastest batsman with Hashim Amla to reach 50 centuries across all forms of international cricket (348 innings).

Only batsman in history to average more than 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is simultaneously; also possesses the highest combined average across all formats among Test players who have played in at least two formats.

Highest historic rating points in the ICC rankings by an Indian batsman in Tests (937 points), ODIs (911 points) and T20Is (897 points) – achieved on 23 August 2018, 16 February 2018 and 7 September 2014 respectively.

Fastest batsman, in terms of innings, to score 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Crossed 900 ratings points in the ICC rankings in both Tests and ODIs – one amongst five batsmen to have done so and only the second batsman after AB de Villiers to do it simultaneously.

First batsman to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series.

Fastest in the world to score 2,000 runs in terms of innings in T20Is (56).

First Indian cricketer to score three successive centuries in ODIs.

Most combined international runs scored in a year by an Indian cricketer – 2818 international runs in 2017.

Most runs scored by an Indian cricketer in a three-match Test series – 610 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Virat Kohli received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2018

Virat Kohli received the Padma Shri in 2017

Virat Kohli was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012 and 2017

Virat Kohli received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year) in 2017

