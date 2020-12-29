Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma laud Rahane and Co's win over Aussies at MCG. See posts

Ajinkya Rahane led Team India to victory against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The visitors defeated the hosts by 8 wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1.

The Indian cricket fraternity led by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli showered praises, on Ajinkya Rahane and his team for their historic win at Melbourne, with posts on social media site Twitter. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma and former opener Virender Sehwag were also among the list of cricketers who praised Team India.

Virat Kohli, who is on leave and currently home for the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma, called the victory 'amazing'. Kohli wrote, "What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here."

Sachin Tendulkar, who has been part of many victories Down Under, said it was an achievement to win a Test without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. Sachin wrote, "To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!."

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag called the win 'terrific.' Sehwag wrote, "A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the front, the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill."

Rohit Sharma, who is currently nursing an injury and will be looking to be part of the squad later in the series, wrote, "Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci."

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir could not be more precise in his praise for India. He wrote, "Stunning performance India!"

Ajinkya Rahane's team were set a target of 70 after the hosts were dismissed for 200 in the second innings. Rahane, who scored 112 in the first innings, was named Man of the Match. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took 5 wickets in the match on his Test debut. Siraj became the first Indian debutant to take a fifer since Mohammed Shami did so in 2013.

The third Test between India and Australia is on January 7, 2021 and is currently scheduled to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground.

