Virat Kohli: We will not be satisfied with just one Test win

India won the opening Test of a series in Australia for the first time in 71 years with a 31-run victory

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) after beating Australia on day five of the first Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2018. Pic/AFP

Adelaide done and dusted, Indian captain Virat Kohli yesterday warned Australia that there will be no let up in intensity and the visitors will go for the kill in the remaining three Tests.

India won the opening Test of a series in Australia for the first time in 71 years with a 31-run victory. "We can't be happy with just one Test match. We will not be satisfied with just one Test. Yes, we are happy about this victory, but this is something we need to build on. We literally have nothing to lose," Kohli said.

India had come close to winning the opening match at the Adelaide Oval in 2014 before losing by 48 runs. "Four years back, it was 48 runs on the other side. This one is way better - 31 on our side. It is a great feeling - never taken lead in a series in Australia [in the first Test], that for us is a huge boost," Kohli said after India notched up their sixth Test win on Australian soil.

"It has given us the right momentum to play in a big series like this. We had to work hard for five days. The physical and mental toil, and the emotion of it all come together in a result, so it is a very special feeling.

"Having never done it in Australia, to take the lead first up, is a good achievement on the team's part, and something we are looking to build on." Chasing 323, Australia's lower order fought bravely before the team was bowled out for 291 in the second innings, and the Indian skipper hailed his four-man bowling attack.

"I think to pick 20 wickets with four bowlers, away from home, especially with a ball that does not offer you that much, is something we can be proud of. Day One went against [us], but the way Cheteshwar Pujara brought us back into the game, we did not let up again for the remaining four days."

