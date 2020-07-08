Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve: Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli celebrates New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson being caught during day two of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 22, 2020. Pic/ AFP

Former England cricket captai Nasser Hussain is regarded as one of the finest skippers during his time. In a candid chat, Nasser Hussain talks about current India captain Virat Kohli and how he has evolved in the role over the years.

Virat Kohli's track record as captain for Team India has been quite impressive. In his 55 matches as Test captain, he has 33 wins and 12 losses with 10 draws.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former England captain Nasser Hussain talks about Team India skipper Virat Kohli evolving as a captain, “First thing I would say is he’s his own man. It’s very easy coming after MS Dhoni and think, well, I’ve got to be like MS Dhoni, I’ve got to be this calm, calculated finisher, cool, ice man. Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man. Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve. If you watch Virat Kohli play football in the morning, I worry about some of his own players because he’s so keen to win, he could do a double-footed tackle at waist height to be honest because he just wants to win and that’s why in a run chase in white-ball cricket, if you ask me to name one person I want in a run chase in white-ball cricket, it would be Kohli because he sees that winning target and that’s all he’s interested in. So, he’s his own man, he’s got better at certain things or still certain areas I’d like to see Kohli improve on."

Nasser Hussain continued, "I call him the tinker man. Every over, you have to change the field, he’s running up changing things, he tinkers a little bit too much. Selection - I know people say what’s that got to do with Kohli, but you got to have a selection plan. I think India did a lot of things well, I’m not sure selection is one of them. Coming to a World Cup, not knowing who your No. 4 is when you got so many great batsmen in India, their selection issues that need to be sorted out, but the whole point of captaincy is to win games of cricket. And if you look at Kohli’s record as a captain, it is right up there with the best there’s ever been."

Virat Kohli is ranked among India's finest skippers and has the most wins in Test cricket by any Indian captain ever. Virat Kohli's records in batting while captaining the side also make for a large list.

