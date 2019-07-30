Virat Kohli: WI series, an opportunity for youngsters to establish their skills

cricket

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

It's been only a few weeks since India suffered their World Cup setback against New Zealand in the semi-final. But come August 3, Virat Kohli's men will embark on a new journey and another mission — the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Their preparation for that event will start right from the three T20Is that India will play against West Indies in Florida before three ODIs and two Tests. IPL performers Navdeep Saini, Rahul and Deepak Chahar are part of the T20 squad and Kohli is excited to see how the young guns perform against the West Indies, who are known to be a powerhouse in the shortest format.

"When I met the selectors, the basic message from them was to try out a few players that they had in mind and I think it is a very exciting opportunity for all the guys who are stepping in for the first time. "I am particularly excited about the three T20s. Some players have done really well in the format and shown great composure under pressure in tournaments like the IPL. So it's a great marker for all those guys and us as a team as well, to have them in the squad," said Kohli.

"It is an opportunity for them [youngsters] to establish their skills, for me as a captain, to have new players in the side, get them together," he added. With the Test Championship also coming into play next month, Kohli was excited that the administrators are taking efforts to keep the traditional format relevant in the age of slam bang cricket. "Test cricket needed a boost. The players were always putting the effort, but from a global point of view, it was important to have an incentive attach to Test cricket in a way which the Test Championship presents and all the cricketers [will be] involved now even more. Every session, every game that we play will be more intense. There will more on the line. It will be challenging but it will be all the more exciting," he said.

Kohli backs Shastri to continue

Virat Kohli shares an excellent rapport with Ravi Shastri and the Indian captain backed him to be coach again. The BCCI has invited applications for coaches and support staff members after giving the current lot an extension till the WI tour. "The CAC [Cricket Advisory Committee] hasn't contacted me as yet. If they tell me we want your opinion, yes I will definitely go and speak to them. And with Ravibhai, all of us have a great camaraderie. Everyone in the team shares mutual respect and we have done really well together as a group. We will definitely be very happy if he continues as coach," he said.

