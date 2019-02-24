Virat Kohli: World Cup-bound players should manage workload during IPL

ipl-news

If your team is in a great position during the tournament, you don't mind taking 2-3 games off also, Virat Kohli said

Virat Kohli on Saturday had a clear message for all his World Cup bound teammates - don't pick up bad (technical) habits during IPL and manage workload carefully, taking games off whenever necessary during the cash-rich league, starting March 23.

"If your team is in a great position during the tournament, you don't mind taking 2-3 games off also. It all depends on how you feel physically but everyone has to be really honest about it to themselves and accordingly see how they feel and not push themselves to the limit that might hamper the Indian team later on," Kohli said.

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team against Australia in the T20I and ODI series at home, which begins with the first T20I to be played on February 24, 2019.

