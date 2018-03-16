Virat Kohli's behaviour compared to a clown by Ex-South Africa cricketer Paul Harris

The ex-cricketer also accused the ICC of having a prejudice against the South African team



Virat Kohli

Reacting to the ban on pacer Kagiso Rabada by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his conduct, former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris brought Virat Kohli into the controversy, saying the India skipper acted like a 'clown' during the South Africa tour and yet faced no consequences for it. The ex-cricketer also accused the ICC of having a prejudice against the South African team. "I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general,' Harris wrote on Twitter.

Rabada has been facing a Test match ban after being found guilty of breaching Level 2 ICC Code of Conduct offence of 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player'. The incident happened after Rabada scalped Australian skipper Steve Smith's crucial wicket for 25 in the first innings of the second Test and celebrated the victory by brushing his shoulder against the departing skipper.

Earlier in the day, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen also slammed the ICC's decision to suspend the South African star speedster. Taking to his official Twitter account, Pietersen questioned the current state of Test cricket and voiced his outrage at the ICC's decision. Pietersen wrote that he was pretty happy not to be playing Test cricket in the current scenario.

