Virat Kohli's birthday: Anushka Sharma wants to make it special this time!

It is Virat Kohli's big day tomorrow and the doting wife - Anushka Sharma - wants to make it special as it is his first birthday after marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma will ring in hubby Virat Kohli's 30th birthday tonight. It is the cricketer's big day tomorrow and the doting wife wants to make it special as it is his first birthday after marriage.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, as the duo left the city. Check out their pictures:



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted entering the Mumbai airport last night, leaving the city (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Anushka Sharma was looking casual but smart in a white Gucci top, matching white pants and black shoes.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was looking sporty in a black t-shirt, black track pants and white shoes. Virat Kohli also accesorised his look with a black cap.

Anushka Sharma will soon be getting super-busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She plays a struggling scientist on a wheelchair. Speaking about her character, Anushka said, at Zero's trailer launch, "I am playing a character who has a cerebral palsy. I realised it was going to be very challenging. I could emote so much as I was going through these ups and downs in the film. The only way I could emote everything I was feeling was by just really being centered and being on that chair and not move. I used to just come on the set and be there and only get up when I had to go for lunch or something. Otherwise, I used to just be on that chair on the set all the time."

Stay tuned as we will update with Anushka Sharma and her husband's birthday celebration!

