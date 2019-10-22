Virat Kohli's candid tiger act has Twitter screaming 'Sher, aaya Sher!'

Ranchi: As expressive as he is on the cricket field, India skipper Virat Kohli was once again the topic of discussion on social media for his candid expression which was shared by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Here is a look at the photo that was shared on Twitter.

Virat Kohli's picture saw his hands raised like claws and face staring down - just like that of a tiger - which forced many Twitter followers to compare him to rap songs of popular movie 'Gully Boy'.

"Bhag bhag bhag, Aaya Sher Aaya Sher ..!!! (run, tiger is here) was one of the comments the BCCI Twitter handle got on the photo they shared of the enigmatic cricketer. One of the fans captioned the photo: "How does Ravi react, when he sees a bottle of beer?" Another one wrote: "Virat Kohli after drinking water of Ravi Shastri's bottle."

One of the fans further wrote: "Kohli's reaction after Watching Bombay Velvet." Here is a look at some of the hilarious posts by Twitterati.

Bhaago Bachcho Sher Aya pic.twitter.com/GuMLXkl35F — Rohit Vertex Goswami ð®ð³ð© (@rohit_vertex) October 21, 2019

Abracadabra!!! Skipper Casting his Spell on the Proteas !!! #IndvSA — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) October 21, 2019

He just saw,"Anushka without Mack Up"! — VICKY (@INDIAN__1993) October 21, 2019

After saw this pic.twitter.com/JAL4O59YPj — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) October 21, 2019

Kohli did not manage to score major in the first innings as he was dismissed by Nortje for 12. However, India rode a maiden double hundred from Rohit Sharma and a century from Ajinkya Rahane to declare at 497/9. The hosts lead the three-match series 2-0 and are on course to script a whitewash.

Inputs from IANS

