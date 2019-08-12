Virat Kohli's first ODI century since March!

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli scores his first ODI century since March as visitors set WI a 280-run target in second ODI at Trinidad

Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second ODI against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad yesterday Pic/ AFP

Port of Spain: India captain Kohli scored 120 to help India post 279-7 in 50 overs in the second ODI against the West Indies in Trinidad here yesterday. The heavens opened when India had reached 233 for four off 42.2 overs, but the players returned shortly and Shreyas Iyer and Kedar Jadhav continued batting at the Queen's Park Oval. The first match of the series in Guyana on Thursday was abandoned due to rain.

Toss-winner Kohli scored his first ODI century since March when he scored 123 against Australia at Ranchi. That knock came after his 126 in the previous game at Nagpur. While the India captain was delighted with his knock and his reaction — pointing to the back of his shirt before acknowledging the cheers from the crowd and dressing room — revealed so, he would have been pretty gutted in the manner in which he got out. He skied one off Carlos Brathwaite which Kemar Roach accepted at long off. The slower ball had done Kohli in. His 125-ball knock was spiced with one six and 14 fours.

Kohli couldn't score a century in any of the nine World Cup games, his highest of 82 coming against Australia at the Oval on June 9.



Shreyas Iyer during his 71. Pic/ AFP

Meanwhile, Iyer thrived on his opportunity and played with a degree of assurance for his third half century in his eighth ODI. That was before he was dismissed, bowled by Jason Holder while attempting a flick shot.

There was a hundred for the taking but he was dismissed 29 short, but Iyer may have just solved some batting problems at least for the time being. His 71 included a six and five fours. Brathwaite was the most successful bowler for the hosts, taking 3-53 off his 10 overs.

