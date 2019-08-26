Virat Kohli's new record! Most successful Indian Test captain overseas

cricket

Virat Kohli of India during day 3 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. Pic/ AFP

India Test captain Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. This happened after Team India went on to defeat hosts West Indies in the first of their two-match Test series by 318 runs. Virat Kohli is now the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests!

With India's win over West Indies, Kohli managed to go ahead of Sourav Ganguly to create a new record for himself. This win becomes Virat Kohli's 12 Test victory overseas which he managed to achieve in only his 26th match as Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Sourav Ganguly previously held the record with 11 Test victories from the 28 matches as captain.

30-year-old Kohli has also managed to equal MS Dhoni's record of the most number of wins in Test matches. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have 27 wins as captain in the longest format of the game.

On the fourth day of the Test, Team India resumed their innings which was 185/3 and went on to post another 158 runs to bring their total score to 343 and also a lead of 418 runs. Although Virat Kohli could not add much to his score overnight and was dismissed on 51, Ajinkya Rahane put on a sturdy front and scored a century. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari also came close to scoring a Test century as he posted 93.

The West Indies batsmen failed to stay at the crease for a long period in the second innings as Indian bowlers bowled them out in just 27 overs. Jasprit Bumrah managed to bag five wickets for India in the second innings. India now has a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

India will take on the Caribbean side in the second Test, which begins on August 30, 2019, in Jamaica.

With inputs from ANI

