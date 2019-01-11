Virat Kohli's secret to a fit body - a healthy salad!

cricket

Virat Kohli posted a picture, where he is seen in battle mode with a knife and a fork

Virat Kohli (Pic/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

We all know Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, he takes a lot of care of what he eats, what he drinks and how he works out.

He posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is holding a knife and a fork, ready to attack a bowl of healthy salad. Virat Kohli captioned the picture, 'Bring it on!!'

View this post on Instagram Bring it(ðÂÂ¥ÂÂ) on! ðÂÂÂÂ´ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onJan 9, 2019 at 11:08pm PST

Virat Kohli is having the best time of his life currently on the cricket field. Virat Kohli captained India to it's first ever Test series win in Australia.

A little about Virat Kohli's early life: Virat Kohli was born on November 5,1988, in Delhi into a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Prem Kohli, worked as a criminal lawyer and his mother, Saroj Kohli, is a housewife. Virat Kohli has an older brother, Vikash, and an older sister, Bhavna. According to Virat Kohli's family, when he was three-years old, Kohli would pick up a cricket bat, start swinging it and ask his father to bowl at him.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates