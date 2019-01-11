Virat Kohli's secret to a fit body - a healthy salad!
Virat Kohli posted a picture, where he is seen in battle mode with a knife and a fork
We all know Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, he takes a lot of care of what he eats, what he drinks and how he works out.
He posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is holding a knife and a fork, ready to attack a bowl of healthy salad. Virat Kohli captioned the picture, 'Bring it on!!'
Virat Kohli is having the best time of his life currently on the cricket field. Virat Kohli captained India to it's first ever Test series win in Australia.
A little about Virat Kohli's early life: Virat Kohli was born on November 5,1988, in Delhi into a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Prem Kohli, worked as a criminal lawyer and his mother, Saroj Kohli, is a housewife. Virat Kohli has an older brother, Vikash, and an older sister, Bhavna. According to Virat Kohli's family, when he was three-years old, Kohli would pick up a cricket bat, start swinging it and ask his father to bowl at him.
