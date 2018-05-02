Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has an animal instinct!

Actor Anushka Sharma, who turned 30 yesterday, wants to start the new decade of her life by building an animal shelter for homeless animals



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma, who turned 30 yesterday, wants to start the new decade of her life by building an animal shelter for homeless animals. The Bollywood star, who married cricketer Virat Kohli last year, penned a note to announce the project on her special day.

"On my birthday, in my own little way, I'm starting something that will give our fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love. I'm building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai — a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured," Anushka wrote in the note posted on Twitter.

"This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion - all in due course of time. Until then, I seek your blessings and your prayers," she added. Meanwhile, while wishing Anushka, Kohli posted this picture and wrote, "Happy b'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you."

Also Read: Kohli gets romantic for 'love' Anushka on her 30th birthday, shares photo

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates