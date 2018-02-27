Virbhadra case: Tarini Group director to appear before Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday will produce apprehended director of Tarini Group of Companies, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, before the Patiala House Court, with respect to a disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Min





The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday will produce apprehended director of Tarini Group of Companies, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, before the Patiala House Court, with respect to a disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

On February 16, the ED had arrested Chandrasekhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts.

On a related note, Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates