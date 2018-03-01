Virbhadra disproportionate assets case: Delhi Court to hear Tarini Group director's bail plea

The Patiala House Court on Thursday will hear the bail plea of Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Director of Tarini Group of Companies, in lieu of a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh



The Patiala House Court on Thursday will hear the bail plea of Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Director of Tarini Group of Companies, in lieu of a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

On February 16, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Chandrasekhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts.

On a related note, Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.

