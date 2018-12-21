Viren Rasquinha urges parents to gift their sons inspiring books

other-sports

His wife gifted Maya book titled - Like A Girl by Aparna Jain, which is a compilation of inspiring stories of women from all walks of life

Viren Rasquinha with wife Smitha and daughter Maya. Pic/Facebook

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has urged parents to buy their sons inspiring books like his wife Smitha did for their daughter Maya."

His wife gifted Maya book titled - Like A Girl by Aparna Jain, which is a compilation of inspiring stories of women from all walks of life.

Yesterday, he tweeted: "Love this Christmas gift my wife bought for our daughter. A compilation of stories of so many inspiring Indian women — particularly happy to see sporting heroes featured @MangteC @NSaina @Pvsindhu1. Would be great if parents bought such books for their boys too."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates