Virender Pahal and Ramp, Mohan Pahal: Changing the game for online fitness training in India

Too much has already been said, talked & discussed about fitness, maintaining physiques, maintaining on overall body weight & the like & this is a hot topic of discussion amongst many around us because health is what concerns most of us in today's time & age.

When it comes to being fit & burning that extra flab, it is extremely important to choose fitness trainings or any other form of physical exercise that takes you to the path towards losing weight & gaining a proper physique. And fortunately, we have a fitness trainer duo named Virender & Mohan Pahal who eat, sleep & talk fitness. We are talking about a Haryana based pair who themselves are fitness freaks & online trainers who work with the aim to make the whole of India a fitter nation. Virender & Mohan Pahal, both of them, are fitness coaches & trainers who offer online training to all those who have decided to regularly workout for maintaining a good health. Pahal brothers of Haryana have given fitness training to Ajay Hooda Haryanvi Star, MD and KD Haryanvi stars, Nashir Khan T.V Celebrity, Rahul Choudhary Pro kabaddi player, Krishan Kumar Bharat Kesari Wrestler, Guru Mann and Mukesh Gehlot life motivation guru.

Virender & Mohan has a unique idea for not letting you give any more excuses & presents their online fitness tutorials to you so that you are left with no excuses & get on the floor for the rigorous workouts they plan for you. These two young men can act as your personal trainers giving you fitness coaching at the convenience of your homes. Both of them through their online fitness training are not only reaching different parts of our country, but also different parts of the world. Based on the information they get from you, they work closely with you through their YouTube channel called "Pahal Nutrition" either online or offline & at the same time provide you with customised trainings & nutrition plans as per your fitness goals.

Not just this, what is even more interesting about this fitness duo is that they are quite active on TikTok as well, they have more than 10 million fans. They also own their own brand of nutritional products called "Pahal Nutrition" that offers various formulas, capsules & supplements for pre-workouts, mass gaining, protein intake, etc.

If transforming your body in the right way is in your mind, then head directly to the Pahal duo who can literally give you a reason for posting your 'Before-After' picture on your social media accounts & show the world that if given the right training & guidance even through the online medium, people can achieve the desired body & physique the way they want & get a step closer to being healthier & fitter.

Connect with Virender & Mohan Pahal now through their Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/viranderofficial/ or TikTok - vm.tiktok.com/G94T32/ &vm.tiktok.com/G9xPPv/. You can even join their YouTube channel 'Pahal Nutrition' -https://youtu.be/lVOLw7gU8KE & do not forget to check out their nutrition supplements collection on their website 'Pahal Nutrition' -https://www.pahalnutrition.in/

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates