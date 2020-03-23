Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, other sports stars thank COVID-19 heroes on Twitter

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and Narendra Modi's announcement of the Janata Curfew on Sunday, many Indian sportspersons joined the country in order to salute all those professionals in the essential services who are working overtime in order to fight off COVID-19, by a huge applause for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag expressed his gratitude on Twitter by saying, "A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly. May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih," he tweeted.

Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew .



May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia also tweeted with a video of claps and bells reverberating in his locality. He wrote: I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you."

I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/U9FxPpJCup — Bajrang Punia ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@BajrangPunia) March 22, 2020

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble also expressed his huge thanks to all those Braveheart working overtime. "Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight," he said in his post on Twitter.

Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½#SocialDistancing #JanataCurfew — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 22, 2020

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also tweeted with a video of him along with his family: "Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free." He was seen clapping from his balcony with wife and kids.

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and star sprinter Hima Das also chipped in as they were also seen clapping from the SAI centre in Patiala.

Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Uh5je9dBtf — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) March 22, 2020

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat also posted a video of her mother beating a steel plate with a spoon.

In another tweet, she posted, "Salute to all those who are working tirelessly. What a feeling to see India on a united front against this battle.!! "

Shooter Heena Sidhu also shared a video along with a tweet: "Here is the video from my balcony! What atmosphere!! Thank you, everyone, for fighting back and our heartfelt appreciation to all those who are fighting this disease by putting their lives on the line."

Inputs from IANS

