Virender Sehwag bats for Anil Kumble to become chief selector in future

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag yesterday put his weight behind Anil Kumble to become a national selector in future. "When Anil Kumble became the captain, he came to my room and said 'go and play how you play as in the next two series you won't be dropped'. That kind of confidence he gave.

"I think he is the right person (to become a national selector)," Sehwag told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of The Selector app. Kumble was the coach of the Indian team between 2016 and 2017 before stepping down from the role just a day after India lost to Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy after an alleged rift with captain Virat Kohli.



The spin great is now the Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee. Presently, MSK Prasad is the Chairman of India's senior selection committee but questions have been raised about the panel's efficiency with former greats like Sunil Gavaskar terming the Prasad-led selection committee as "lame ducks".

Sehwag also commented on the BCCI finally agreeing to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). "Indian players have an issue with the whereabouts clause. We have been tested several times both in and out of competition.

"No current player has commented on it yet... So we have to wait and see," said Sehwag. Sehwag also felt that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should have batted at No. 5 in the World Cup semi-final which India lost to New Zealand. "MS Dhoni should have batted at No. 5 in the World Cup semifinal and not lower down. (Hardik) Pandya should have batted down the order," he said.

