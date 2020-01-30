Virender Sehwag gets into Ganesh Gaitonde mode to praise Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami. See post

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is famous for his wit and punchlines on social media site Twitter. Known as the Nawab of Twitter, Sehwag took to the micro-blogging website to shower praise on Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant known of a fifty-plus and later scored an unbeaten 15 runs, which included 2 sixes of the final two deliveries to take India to victory in the Super Over against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami put on one of his finest shows with the ball and gave just 2 runs in four balls, taking a wicket of his last delivery to help India tie against the Kiwis.

Sehwag took a line from the web series Sacred Games character Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Here is a look at his post.

Describing Rohit and Shami's performances, former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, saying: "Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai! (seems that we are gods) So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible. But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami. Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND. (This win is memorable)."

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020

With the win, India went on to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-0.

