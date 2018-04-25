Virender Sehwag is on a holiday with none other than the Dalai Lama!

Viru tweeted this picture with the spiritual leader: "Privileged to meet and have darshan of His Holiness Dalai Lama!"

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag recently met His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Viru tweeted this picture with the spiritual leader: "Privileged to meet and have darshan of His Holiness Dalai Lama!" he wrote to his 17 million Twitter followers.

Privileged to meet and have darshan of His Holiness Dalai Lama ! pic.twitter.com/dBvNSd0snS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 23 April 2018

Virender Sehwag is quite an active user on Twitter with many posts - hilarious ones most of them - for all his fans and Twitterati! Virender Sehwag is the mentor of T20 2018 franchise Punjab and apparently had a huge hand in the picking of Chris Gayle for the team. Earlier in an interview, Virender Sehwag said India are favourites to lift the 2019 ICC World Cup to be held in England. "We are favourites to win the 2019 World Cup," Sehwag said during the launch of Boria Majumdar's book 'Eleven Gods and A Billion Indians' at the Fannatic Sports Museum here.

Virender Sehwag said this Indian team under Virat Kohli has the potential to win a Test series abroad despite their 1-2 defeat in South Africa in the recently concluded test series. "This team has the capability to win Test series outside India. We could have won the first or second Test if we played one session well with the bat," said Virender Sehwag.

(With inputs from PTI)

