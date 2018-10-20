Search

Virender Sehwag is truly the Nawab of Twitter, no jokes!

Oct 20, 2018, 12:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Virender Sehwag celebrates his 40th birthday on October 20, 2018. On this occasion, we take a look at Sehwag's witty oneliners on Twitter, which bring about crazy reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform

Virender Sehwag (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twitter)

Virender Sehwag is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on Twitter with 18 million followers. Sehwag often gives daily-life situations a funny twist with his take on them. 

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and shared this picture of two birds, comparing it to a husband-wife relationship

Baba Sehwag! Viru Paaji was in full fowm in this avatar

Virender Sehwag captured the best highlights of Sourav Ganguly's career in this birthday wish

Virender Sehwag was at his creative best when he wished MS Dhoni on his birthday

Harbhajan Singh is a chutney? Well Virender Sehwag enlightened us

Virender Sehwag's tips on taking a bath under a shower!

Virender Sehwag is the Hanuman to Sachin Tendulkar's Ram!

Virender Sehwag turns Love Guru on World Environment Day!

Who will be the lucky one to get a rose from Viru Paaji?

We wonder if Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti would want to avail these services..

Virender Sehwag wishes Rohit Sharma on his birthday with a 'Talent Zinda Hai' poster launch!

 

Virender Sehwag was born in the family of a grain merchant. He spent his childhood in a joint family with siblings, uncles, aunts and sixteen cousins. Though now settled in New Delhi, the Sehwag family hails from Haryana.

Virender Sehwag was the third of four children born to father Krishan and mother Krishna Sehwag, with two older sisters Manju and Anju, and younger brother Vinod. His father attributes his interest in cricket to a toy bat which he was given when he was seven months old. He attended Arora Vidya School in Delhi, and pestered his parents to let him play cricket, on the basis that he was not academically gifted.

Early in Virender Sehwag's career he had a reputation for being an attacking batsman and his coach was coach Amar Nath Sharma. His father tried to end his career when he broke a tooth as a child in 1990, but Virender Sehwag evaded the ban with the help of his mother. Later he attended Jamia Milia Islamia for graduation.

