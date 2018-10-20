Virender Sehwag is truly the Nawab of Twitter, no jokes!

cricket

Virender Sehwag celebrates his 40th birthday on October 20, 2018. On this occasion, we take a look at Sehwag's witty oneliners on Twitter, which bring about crazy reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform

Virender Sehwag (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twitter)

Virender Sehwag is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on Twitter with 18 million followers. Sehwag often gives daily-life situations a funny twist with his take on them.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and shared this picture of two birds, comparing it to a husband-wife relationship

Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture pic.twitter.com/uL0b2kG9hF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

Baba Sehwag! Viru Paaji was in full fowm in this avatar

Ek Tave ki Roti,

Kya Chhoti, kya Moti !

Everything is one. pic.twitter.com/3v2fXWQqu7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2018

Virender Sehwag captured the best highlights of Sourav Ganguly's career in this birthday wish

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man,

#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Virender Sehwag was at his creative best when he wished MS Dhoni on his birthday

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018

Harbhajan Singh is a chutney? Well Virender Sehwag enlightened us

The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018

Virender Sehwag's tips on taking a bath under a shower!

When you go for a bath thinking of cold water but tank hot , so water giving #AagKeGole pic.twitter.com/RlfHXLcDva — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2018

Virender Sehwag is the Hanuman to Sachin Tendulkar's Ram!

Virender Sehwag turns Love Guru on World Environment Day!

Dil lagaane se achha hai, paudhe lagayein .Yeh ghaav nahi, chaanv denge. #EnviromentDayEveryday pic.twitter.com/I3j7uJiOS0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2018

Unistall version 13, install version 14. Upgrading wife like phone. Emmanuel please don’t be annual. No version 15 please. pic.twitter.com/YHopoxLOlb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 30, 2018

Who will be the lucky one to get a rose from Viru Paaji?

Ek rose un pyaare logon ke liye jo milte nahi roz roz ! Aur nut bolt in plate to tighten screw of dheele log. pic.twitter.com/HxQlJpmYB8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 19, 2018

We wonder if Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti would want to avail these services..

Virender Sehwag wishes Rohit Sharma on his birthday with a 'Talent Zinda Hai' poster launch!

With @ImRo45 , talent Ki Tanki is always full. He is my favourite batsman to watch and I really love watching him bat. May you continue to prosper and shine and keep the talent alive always. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/tN0FrVX0hK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2018

Virender Sehwag was born in the family of a grain merchant. He spent his childhood in a joint family with siblings, uncles, aunts and sixteen cousins. Though now settled in New Delhi, the Sehwag family hails from Haryana.

Virender Sehwag was the third of four children born to father Krishan and mother Krishna Sehwag, with two older sisters Manju and Anju, and younger brother Vinod. His father attributes his interest in cricket to a toy bat which he was given when he was seven months old. He attended Arora Vidya School in Delhi, and pestered his parents to let him play cricket, on the basis that he was not academically gifted.

Early in Virender Sehwag's career he had a reputation for being an attacking batsman and his coach was coach Amar Nath Sharma. His father tried to end his career when he broke a tooth as a child in 1990, but Virender Sehwag evaded the ban with the help of his mother. Later he attended Jamia Milia Islamia for graduation.