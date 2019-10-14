Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and others laud Virat Kohli's boys on Twitter after record-breaking win

Most of the cricket fraternity took to social media in order to congratulate the Indian cricket team after they registered a massive win over visitors South Africa in the second Test match in Pune.

Former batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise Kohli's men: "Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all-round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA."

Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FUmlzKn9il — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2019

India won the match by 137 runs and an innings. With this victory, India has sealed the three-match Test series. This is India's 11th consecutive series win on home soil, highest by any team.

On the ICC World Test Championship points table, India became the first team to touch the 200-point mark.

Congratulating the team, Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Well done team India @BCCI for winning the 2nd test and series against @OfficialCSA."

Well done team india @BCCI for winning the 2nd test and series against @OfficialCSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 13, 2019

Kuldeep Yadav called Kohli's innings 'special' as he played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs. "Well done boys, fabulous team effort from each and every one. Special innings by @imVkohli bhai," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Well done boys, fabulous team effort from each and everyone.ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

Special innings by @imVkohli bhai ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/xyqtRZVWmz — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2019

"Dominating series victory by team India. Fantastic play by #virat #jaddu #shami #umesh #ashwin #INDvsSA," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif also lauded the team's effort. He wrote: "So, in the end too easy and an 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India. Fantastic effort from the bowlers after Kohli showed his class. Congratulations Team India #INDvSA."

So, in the end too easy and a 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India.

Fantastic effort from the bowlers after Kohli showed his class. Congratulations Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dUdZsOHWNT — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 13, 2019

"Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 13, 2019

The third Test match between India and South Africa will start from October 19.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates